Amid Covid surge, Haryana govt imposes weekend curfew in 9 districts

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
To check the spiralling number of COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Friday announced that a lockdown will be imposed in nine districts over the weekend.
The weekend curfew will come into force at 10 pm on Friday and remain effective till 5 am on Monday, an official order stated.
The districts where the curfew will be in force are Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad, according to the order.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is again posing a threat to public health. The Haryana government has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread in the state..," the order read.
"There will be a weekend lockdown starting from 10 pm on April 30 (Friday) till 5 am on May 3 (Monday)," it said.
Residents must stay indoors during the lockdown period. No person shall leave their home or move on foot, in a vehicle, or stand, or roam around in any public place during the lockdown period, it added.
Those exempted from the curfew are people tasked with law and order, emergencies and municipal service duties and government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties.
There shall be no curbs on those engaged in manufacturing of essential goods and movement of both essential and non-essential goods and people appearing for exams.
Haryana had on Thursday recorded the biggest single-day spike of 97 COVID-19 fatalities that took the toll to 4,118, while 13,947 fresh cases pushed the total tally to 4,74,145, according to a health department bulletin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU