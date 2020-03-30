How Indian companies are contributing to the war against coronavirus

The total number of cases in India rose to 1,071 on Monday, with 29 dead. The relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight the pandemic has got the wholehearted support from people from various quarters of life.

Corporate India is helping the government fight the outbreak by donating crores of rupees, supplying medical equipment and opening hospitals. Here's a look at some of the Business Groups that have opened their purse strings

Billionaire Gautam Adani announced a Rs 100-crore contribution by his group's philanthropic arm to various initiatives in support of the war against Covid-19.

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have pledged to contribute Rs 1,500 crore for the cause

Reliance Industries had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra CM relief fund besides opening India’s first 100-bedded hospital dediated to treating patients in Mumbai.

Apart from this, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani decided to produce 100,000 masks a day for health workers, provide free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying the coronavirus patients and free meals to the needy people. Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing.

The JSW Group has committed to extend a financial assistance of Rs 100 crore to combat the deadly virus.

The Sajjan Jindal-led group will provide equipment to healthcare workers and its employees will donate one day's salary.

Kotak Mahindra Bank will donate Rs 25 crore to the PM Cares Fund and Rs 10 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. And its Managing Director Uday Kotak announced a Rs 60-crore donation.

ITC Ltd said that it is setting up a contingency fund of Rs 150 crore for vulnerable sections of society in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The fund will collaborate with district authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcare ecosystem that reaches out to the weakest sections of society.

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has commited Rs 100 crore to fight the pandemic.

Mahindra & Mahindra has offered to use its manufacturing units to make ventilators. The Group's resorts will be used as temporary care facilities. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra will donate 100 per cent of his salary to the fund.

Hero Cycles has set aside Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund.

India's leading digital payments and financial services platform Paytm said on Sunday that it is planning to contribute Rs 500 crore to the PM CARES Fund. Seeking contribution from the people at large, Paytm said it would donate up to Rs 10 for every payment made using Paytm Wallet, UPI or Paytm Bank debit card, apart from every contribution made by customers.

OPPO Mobiles has become India’s first smartphone manufacturer to extend a helping hand. The company has contributed Rs one crore in aggregate towards the Prime Minister’s relief fund and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

The Bajaj Group has pledged Rs 100 crore to be used to support upgradation of healthcare infrastructure, initiatives for providing food and shelter, and economic aid programmes in rural areas.

TVS Motor Company, along with group firm Sundaram-Clayton, plans to spend Rs 30 crore towards making a million masks, employing factory kitchens, supplying food to daily wage labourers and exploring the possibility of making ventilators.

Hyundai India has ordered 25,000 diagnostics kits from South Korea.

Maruti Suzuki has tied up with AgVa Healthcare to scale up production of ventilators. The automaker intends to manufacture 10,000 ventilators per month. MSIL subsidiaries, Krishna Maruti and Bharat Seats, will provide two million masks and protective clothing.

Axis Bank Is donating Rs 100 crore to support customers, employees, vendors, government agencies and the community at large.

Infosys Foundation will help establish smart classes in 1,000 government higher primary schools in Karnataka in a Rs 20 crore project.

More than 500 fuel Stations of BPCL came forward to help migrants with food and shelter.

DCB Bank announced a commitment of Rs 1 crore as part of its (CSR).

Xiaomi India is donating N95 masks for government hospitals and state police in Karnataka, Punjab and Delhi, and hazmat suits for doctors at AIIMS.

Hindustan Unilever Limited has committed Rs 100 crore. The company will donate 20 million pieces of Lifebuoy soaps over the next few months to those sections of society that need them the most. The company will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.

The Godrej Group has launched a slew of initiatives and earmarked a Rs 50-crore fund for support and relief. Godrej Consumer has commenced free distribution of one million packets of Godrej Protekt Mr Magic powder-to-liquid hand wash was distributed across Maharashtraand. The group has also reduced the price of the hand sanitizer by 66 per cent under its #ProtektIndiaMovement

Parle Products is giving 30 million packets of Parle G over the next three weeks to the needy.

Sun Pharma has commited to donate Rs 25 lakh worth of drugs and hand sanitisers.