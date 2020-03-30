Over 140 FIRs registered, 3,750 detained for violating lockdown in Delhi

Over 140 FIRs were registered and 3,750 people were detained in the capital on Monday for violating norms, the said.

According to data shared by the police, 145 FIRs were registered under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

As many as 3,750 people have been detained under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) of the IPC and 557 vehicles have been impounded under Section 66 of the Act, the data said.

Police said 2,143 movement passes were issued on Monday.Delhi has reported 72 cases of the novel

According to the Union Health Ministry, 92 fresh cases and four deaths have been reported in the country since Sunday, taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29.