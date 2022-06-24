JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Business Standard

How is the President of India elected?

In the race to Rashtrapati Bhavan, NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu is has an edge over opposition's Yashwant Sinha due to majority support in the electoral-college. But how does India elect its President?

Topics
Indian presidential election | President of India | Ram Nath Kovind

Akash Podishetti  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind pose for a photograph during a preview of the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi
President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind pose for a photograph during a preview of the Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi

.

NDA’s presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu met Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday. If elected, 64-year-old Murmu will become the first tribal President of the country. And the second woman president after Pratibha Patil.
.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is coming to an end on July 25. And an election to fill his post will be held before that, on July 18. And we will know the name of the new President on July 21 if an election takes place at all.
.

So how is the President of India chosen? Unlike that of MLAs and MPs, it is not a direct election. The President is elected by an electoral college. And who all are the members of this electoral college? They are from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assemblies of the states and Legislative Assemblies of the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry. Nominated members to Rajya Sabha and state legislative councils are not part of the electoral college.
.

The votes of electoral college members have a certain larger value. For instance, each MP’s vote carries a value of 700. In the case of MLAs, the value of vote is calculated based on the population of each state and the value differs from one state to another. In highly populated states like Uttar Pradesh, an MLA carries a vote value of 208, while less populated states like Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, the value of vote for an MLA is 8.
.

According to the Article 55(2) of the Constitution, every elected member of the Legislative Assembly of a State shall have as many votes as there are multiples of one thousand in the quotient obtained by dividing the population of the State by the total number of the elected members of the Assembly. To win the Presidential election, the candidate has to bag over 50% of the votes.
.

The Presidential candidate filing for the nomination has to secure signed approvals from 50 proposers and 50 seconders. The proposers and seconders could be members from the electoral college.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 24 2022. 07:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU