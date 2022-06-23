JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Social media platforms not adequately redressing grievances, says minister
Business Standard

Kolkata police summon ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet

The Kolkata Police summoned suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in connection with her inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad, an officer said on Thursday.

Topics
Kolkata police

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

New Delhi: In this file photo dated Sunday, May 1, 2022, BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a programme at Delhi University. BJP suspended Sharma from party membership over her alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI P

The Kolkata Police summoned suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on June 25 in connection with her inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad, which triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, an officer said on Thursday.

This is the second time Sharma was summoned by the Kolkata Police in connection with her comments.

The fresh summons was sent to her after a complaint was lodged at the Amherst Street police station in north Kolkata, the officer said.

Complaints have been lodged at 10 police stations in Kolkata against Sharma after her comments triggered violence in parts of the state, he said.

Earlier, she was summoned to the Narkeldanga police station here. She skipped the summons and sought four weeks' time, stating that she fears she might be attacked if she visits Kolkata at this juncture.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, sparked violent protests in Howrah, Nadia and Murshidabad districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, June 23 2022. 23:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU