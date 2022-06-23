Kolkata police summon ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet

-
The Kolkata Police summoned suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on June 25 in connection with her inflammatory comments on Prophet Mohammad, which triggered widespread violence in parts of West Bengal, an officer said on Thursday.
This is the second time Sharma was summoned by the Kolkata Police in connection with her comments.
The fresh summons was sent to her after a complaint was lodged at the Amherst Street police station in north Kolkata, the officer said.
Complaints have been lodged at 10 police stations in Kolkata against Sharma after her comments triggered violence in parts of the state, he said.
Earlier, she was summoned to the Narkeldanga police station here. She skipped the summons and sought four weeks' time, stating that she fears she might be attacked if she visits Kolkata at this juncture.
Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, sparked violent protests in Howrah, Nadia and Murshidabad districts.
