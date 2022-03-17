How lockdown in China may hit India's smartphone production

-
ALSO READ
Smartphones worth Rs 68 cr sold every hour on e-comm platforms: Redseer
This startup is using IoT to help India's silk farmers get superior yields
Retail ecosytem gets ready to capitalise on $9 bn festive sales opportunity
E-tailers drive festive season sales for consumer goods makers
How did Chinese smartphones wipe out Indian brands?
-
China is experiencing its worst wave of Coronavirus since early 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic emerged in Wuhan. The country has locked down more than 45 million people across multiple cities amid 5,154 fresh cases on Tuesday, compared with less than 100 a month ago. One of the cities under lockdown is the technology hub of Shenzen where authorities have ordered non-essential businesses to close at least until March 20. The city has a population of 17.5 million. Dozens of companies that make everything from printed circuit boards to touch panels, many of which are Taiwanese, have stopped production at their factories in Shenzhen. Contract manufacturer Foxconn, which is the biggest iPhone assembler, resumed partial operations at its two Shenzhen campuses after two days under a strict factory bubble system. Shenzhen is known for its hardware manufacturing ecosystem.
It also has the world’s fourth-largest container port.Although all smartphones that are sold in India are assembled locally, handset manufacturers still rely on imports from Shenzhen for various vital components. In fact, India’s biggest import from China is electronic components. Of the total imports of $76.6 billion from China between April and January of the current fiscal, electronic components accounted for $8.8 billion. Apple’s second-largest supplier Pegatron is reportedly aiming to start local production in India next month. But potential supply chain issues could put a spanner in the works for the contract manufacturer. Apart from electronic components, India’s top imports from China are telecom instruments, computer hardware, chemicals and pharmaceutical raw materials. 70% of India’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (APIs) requirement is met through China. The new wave is testing China’s zero-Covid strategy which aims to suppress contagion as quickly as possible with snap lockdowns, mass testing and careful contact tracing. Indian manufacturers maintain sufficient stocks that can withstand any short-term supply issues. However, if China is not able to bring the current surge of cases under control, the lockdowns could spread to other parts of the country, leaving India vulnerable to supply shocks. Indian factories will face a shortage of key raw materials that can disrupt production, especially in sectors like smartphones, electronics and pharma.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU