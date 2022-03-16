Maha govt not allowing CBI to probe Rs 13k-cr bank loan frauds: Shelar

-
BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday alleged in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly that various companies duped nationalized banks in the state to the tune of Rs 13,043 crore, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government has not allowed the CBI to investigate these matters.
After these banks approached the central agency, it sought permission from the state government to carry out probe, he said.
"Why isn't the government giving permission," said Shelar, a former state minister.
Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, who was present in the House, said the Central Bureau of Investigation will be allowed to investigate these and similar pending cases.
The BJP MLA said that various private firms had borrowed large sums from 12 major banks in the state and defrauded them.
Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India have lodged complaints with the CBI, he added.
