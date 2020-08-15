JUST IN
I-Day speech: Modi's message to India, world from the ramparts of Red Fort

This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh straight Independence Day speech

Today, while addressing the nation from the rampant of the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' would be economically stronger which will lead to more peace and financial stability across the region, among other things.

First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 15:24 IST

