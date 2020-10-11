India's Covid tally crosses 7 million, Trump no longer at transmission risk

-
-
With a spike of 74,383 new cases and 918 deaths reported during the past 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count crossed the seven million mark on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The country is the second worst-hit nation in terms of Covid-19 cases, after the US, and occupies the third spot in terms of fatalities globally, after the US and Brazil.
China has officially joined the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX alliance to equitably distribute coronavirus vaccines around the globe, ending speculation that it plans to supply them on its own to developing countries to improve its image dented by the pandemic since it emerged in Wuhan in December last year.
US President Donald Trump is no longer considered a coronavirus transmission risk to others and has met the criteria for safe discontinuation of isolation, according to White House physician Sean Conley. Trump has been fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms have improved, Conley said in a memorandum published by the White House.
Listen to the podcast for more
