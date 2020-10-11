DATA STORY: India's Covid-19 caseload tops 7 mn; last million cases came in 14 days

India’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases went past the 7-million mark with 74,383 cases getting added to the tally on Sunday. The seventh block of one million cases came in 14 days, compared with 13 days for the sixth, 12 days for the fifth and 14 days for the fourth 1 million cases.
In yet another net reduction in active cases, India’s count of active coronavirus cases fell by 15,689 on Sunday to 867,496, the lowest level since September 6, and 14.8 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.
While 89,154 new coronavirus recoveries took the total number of cured cases to 6,077,976, or 86.17 per cent of all infections, 918 Covid-19 fatalities in a day took India’s death toll to 108,334.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 504,433 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (October 11, 2020):
With a daily increase of 74,383 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 6,979,423 on Saturday to 7,053,806 – an increase of 1.1%. Death toll has reached 108,334, with 918 fatalities in a day. The second-most-affected country by total cases and active cases, and third by death toll, India has added 504,433 cases in the past 7 days alone.
India now accounts for 10.48% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 10.05% of all deaths (one in every 10).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 14 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 15689, compared with 10407 on Saturday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (4162), Karnataka (2078), West Bengal (497), Arunachal Pradesh (80), and Delhi (52).
With 89154 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 86.17%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.54%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 90,072 — 918 deaths and 89154 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.02%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.1%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 65.4 days, and for deaths at 81.5 days.
The states that have seen their respective highest single-day jump in daily new cases today are Kerala (11755) and West Bengal (3591).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (11755), Maharashtra (11416), Karnataka (10517), Andhra Pradesh (5653), and Tamil Nadu (5242).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (65.35%), Chhattisgarh (79.61%), Karnataka (81.33%), Maharashtra (82.76%), and Puducherry (83.10%).
India on Saturday conducted 1,078,544 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.05%), Chandigarh (15.17%), Goa (14.02%), Puducherry (13.58%), and Karnataka (11.97%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (24.31%), Kerala (17.46%), Nagaland (14.56%), Sikkim (14.38%), and Maharashtra (13.91%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (180411), J&K (137753), Andhra Pradesh (124358), Assam (111701), and Tamil Nadu (108762).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1517434), Andhra Pradesh (750517), Karnataka (700786), Tamil Nadu (651370), and Uttar Pradesh (433712).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 11,416 cases. The state has added 132988 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 37,503 cases in the past seven days alone. On Sunday it added 5653 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,242, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 81 days.
Karnataka has reported 10517 cases, to take its tally to 700786.
Delhi has added 2866 cases to take its tally to 306559.
