DATA STORY: India's Covid-19 caseload tops 7 mn; last million cases came in 14 days

India’s total count of confirmed cases went past the 7-million mark with 74,383 cases getting added to the tally on Sunday. The seventh block of one million cases came in 14 days, compared with 13 days for the sixth, 12 days for the fifth and 14 days for the fourth 1 million cases.

In yet another net reduction in active cases, India’s count of active cases fell by 15,689 on Sunday to 867,496, the lowest level since September 6, and 14.8 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754.

While 89,154 new recoveries took the total number of cured cases to 6,077,976, or 86.17 per cent of all infections, 918 Covid-19 fatalities in a day took India’s to 108,334.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 504,433 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (October 11, 2020):

