India to lead the world in small satellite launch segment: Things to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) intends to offload most of its space- related activities to industry and enhance focus on advanced research, as the government opens up the sector to get private players onboard.
India is all set to become the hub for the small satellite launch market, which is estimated to be valued at around $38 billion by 2027.
The journey will be driven largely by the private sector, especially start-ups which are developing low cost ingenious and quality solutions, which are as good as space powers.
Is India emerging as the global hub for small satellites launch? How are start-ups going to drive the growth? Listen to the podcast to know the reasons behind India becoming a hotspot for global small satellite launches
