India, world coronavirus numbers of last 24 hours, takeaways explained

The COV-IND-19 study group, led by Bhramar Mukherjee, a biostatistics professor from the University of Michigan, forecasts that India could see between 770,000 and 925,000 cases by 15 July

Coronavirus | World Health Organisation | Health Ministry

Shibu Tripathi  |  New Delhi 

India tops 5 lakh Covid-19 cases after reporting more than 18,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

With a daily increase of 18,552 in total cases, the highest in a single day, India’s tally has risen from 490,401 to 508,953, an increase of 3.8 per cent.

Death toll has reached 15,685, with 384 fatalities in a day. India is the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.


First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 13:17 IST

