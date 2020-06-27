India, world coronavirus numbers of last 24 hours, takeaways explained

India tops 5 lakh Covid-19 cases after reporting more than 18,000 cases in the last 24 hours.



With a daily increase of 18,552 in total cases, the highest in a single day, India’s tally has risen from 490,401 to 508,953, an increase of 3.8 per cent.



Death toll has reached 15,685, with 384 fatalities in a day. India is the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.

