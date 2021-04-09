Is it safe? Global concern over the use of AstraZeneca vaccine explained

-
-
Is Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine safe for use? Many countries, including India, have started reviewing the vaccine after reports surfaced over ‘possible side-effects’.
The AstraZeneca vaccine showed efficacy up to 90%, given it is inoculated at a gap of 2-3 months. Besides, the manufacturing cost of the vaccine is also lesser than its peers and can be stored in a standard refrigerator unlike the one produced by Pfizer/BioNtech.
Despite all these favourable characteristics, what made some countries, either suspend or limit vaccine use?
Tune in to know
