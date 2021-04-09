0.46% Covid-19 patients on ventilators, 2.31% in ICU: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
India developing capabilities for deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Access to geospatial data will empower domestic industries: Harsh Vardhan
Vardhan to hold meet with health ministers of 11 states seeing Covid surge
Vardhan slams some state govts for spreading panic about vaccines
India pursued scientific evidence-based to tackle Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan
-
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday informed that 0.46 per cent of active COVID-19 patients are on ventilators and 2.31 per cent are in ICU.
"Right now 0.46 per cent of the active critical patients are on ventilators, 2.31 per cent are in the ICU, and 4.51 per cent are on oxygen-supported beds," Harsh Vardhan said while speaking at the 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19.
"Our fatality rate continues to come down. Right now it is at 1.28 per cent," the Union Health Minister added.
The ministers in the meeting are discussing the current national and international scenario of coronavirus pandemic and strategies that are to be adopted for availability and distribution of vaccines in the coming days.
Vardhan also informed that 149 districts have not seen a case in last seven days, eight districts have not seen a case in last 14 days, three districts have not seen a case in last 21 days and as many as 63 districts have not seen a case in last 28 days.
He also lauded India's vaccination drive saying that the latest figures suggested that 9,43,34,262 doses have been given to people in India.
"In the last 24 hours, we have given 36,91,511 doses. Last week we even gave 43 lakh doses one day, probably the highest given anywhere in the whole world," he added.
As far as healthcare workers are concerned, over 89 lakhs have got first dose and over 54 lakhs have got the second dose.
Over 98 lakhs frontline and field level workers have got the first dose, while over 45 lakhs have got their second dose.
For the third consecutive day, India witnessed the highest single-day spike of new COVID-19 cases after reporting over 1.31 lakh cases on Friday.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,30,60,542.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU