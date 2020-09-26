lndia recovery rate at 82%, UN General Assembly discussions and more

-
India's Covid-19 tally shot past 5.9 million with 85,362 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours, while over 4.8 million people have recovered from the disease so far, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. This has pushing the nation's recovery rate to 82.14 per cent. India has added over 1,000 deaths every day for 26 days now. The mortality toll stands at 93,379. The Covid-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday urged the international community to pledge to share the Covid-19 vaccine whenever it is found, as it is a "global and moral responsibility". Speaking at the 75th United Nations General Assembly, Morrison asked the international community to seek an answer as to how the virus was transmitted to humans.
The World Health Organization warned that the global coronavirus death toll could hit two million before an effective vaccine is widely used. WHO urged Europeans to ask themselves whether they had done enough to avoid the need for lockdowns. Earlier, Spain's capital Madrid brought another eight districts under tougher coronavirus restrictions, which now affect a million people in the city. In France, staff from bars and restaurants in the southern city Marseille protested against the closure of their workplaces which was brought in on Saturday. And in the UK, tougher restrictions were announced in several regions as new daily infections rise.
