DATA STORY: India's active cases again see net reduction, recovery rate goes past 82%

After a blip on Friday, India again reported a net reduction in its count of active coronavirus cases on Saturday. In the seventh daily reduction in eight days, the country’s active cases came down by 9,147 to 960,969. A jump of 93,420 in the number of cured cases, meanwhile, pushed recoveries in the country to 4,849,584, or 82.14 per cent all infections reported so far.
While a single-day increase of 85,362 in total cases took India’s overall tally to 5,903,932, its death toll reached 93,379 with 1,089 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 595,918 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (September 26, 2020):
India now accounts for 12.65% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.40% of all deaths (one in every 11).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 12 days.
The count of active cases across India has reduced by 9147, against an increase of 3734 on Friday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Kerala (2974), Karnataka (2925), Assam (204), West Bengal (153), and Gujarat (151).
With 93420 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 82.14%; the fatality rate has come down to 1.58%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 94,509 — 1,089 deaths and 93,420 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.15%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 47.6 days, and for deaths at 59.1 days.
The states that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Gujarat (1442), Kerala (6477), and Rajasthan (2010).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (17794), Karnataka (8655), Andhra Pradesh (7073), Kerala (6477), and Tamil Nadu (5679).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (67.83%), Kerala (69.18%), J&K (70.97%), Uttarakhand (74.66%), and Maharashtra (76.33%).
India on Friday conducted 1,341,535 coronavirus tests, the most in a day so far, and had a test positivity rate of 6.4%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.71%), Chandigarh (15.79%), Puducherry (15.31%), Goa (12.62%), and Karnataka (12.33%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (26.2%), Sikkim (25.55%), Maharashtra (19.68%), Chhattisgarh (17.04%), and Chandigarh (16.48%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (142104), J&K (114612), Andhra Pradesh (104322), Tamil Nadu (91294), and Assam (89778).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1300757), Andhra Pradesh (661458), Tamil Nadu (569370), Karnataka (557212), Uttar Pradesh (378533).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 17,794 cases. The state has added 202901 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 51,900 cases in the past seven days alone. On Friday it added 7073 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5679, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 66 days.
Karnataka has reported 8655 cases, to take its tally to 557212.
Delhi has added 3827 cases to take its tally to 264450.
