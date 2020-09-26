DATA STORY: India's active cases again see net reduction, recovery rate goes past 82%

After a blip on Friday, India again reported a net reduction in its count of active cases on Saturday. In the seventh daily reduction in eight days, the country’s active cases came down by 9,147 to 960,969. A jump of 93,420 in the number of cured cases, meanwhile, pushed recoveries in the country to 4,849,584, or 82.14 per cent all infections reported so far.

While a single-day increase of 85,362 in total cases took India’s overall tally to 5,903,932, its reached 93,379 with 1,089 fatalities being reported in 24 hours.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 595,918 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (September 26, 2020):

