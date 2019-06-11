Modi 2.0 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' drive takes 12 top taxmen's jobs

The government has dismissed from service 12 senior officers, including one of the ranks of the joint commissioner, on charges of and professional misconduct

The list is topped by a officer against whom there are serious complaints of and extortion from businessmen accused of helping a self-styled godman

It also includes an IRS officer in the post of Commissioner (Appeal) in Noida, who was accused of sexual harassment to two lady IRS officers of Commissioner rank.

