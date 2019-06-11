Modi 2.0 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' drive takes 12 top taxmen's jobs

-
The government has dismissed from service 12 senior income tax officers, including one of the ranks of the joint commissioner, on charges of corruption and professional misconduct
The list is topped by a Joint Commissioner rank officer against whom there are serious complaints of corruption and extortion from businessmen accused of helping a self-styled godman
It also includes an IRS officer in the post of Commissioner (Appeal) in Noida, who was accused of sexual harassment to two lady IRS officers of Commissioner rank.
