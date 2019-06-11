JUST IN
Modi 2.0 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' drive takes 12 top taxmen's jobs

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and others during the first cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister’s Office, in South Block, New Delhi | PTI

The government has dismissed from service 12 senior income tax officers, including one of the ranks of the joint commissioner, on charges of corruption and professional misconduct.

The list is topped by a Joint Commissioner rank officer against whom there are serious complaints of corruption and extortion from businessmen accused of helping a self-styled godman

It also includes an IRS officer in the post of Commissioner (Appeal) in Noida, who was accused of sexual harassment to two lady IRS officers of Commissioner rank.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 11:46 IST

