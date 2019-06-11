Top news today: FM's pre-budget meet, Honor 20 series launch, & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-budget consultation to match, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

Pre-Budget consultations: Sitharaman to meet economists today

The pre-Budget consultation exercise is all set to commence this week, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to meet economists, banks and financial institutions as well as industry chambers between June 11-23.

The state finance ministers are also expected to give their suggestions for Budget 2019-20 to the Centre during the GST Council meeting slated for June 20. READ ON...

Centre convenes meeting of states on on June 11

Alarmed by the water levels in reservoirs across the country and the severe drought in several parts, the Centre has convened a meeting of Water Resources Ministers of states today to discuss the issue of water conservation, drinking water, and sanitation.

New Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who will chair the meeting, will seek co-operation of the states in overcoming the crisis that has attained severe proportions. READ ON...

Delhi govt likely to bring Cabinet note on free public transport rides for women today

The Delhi government is moving fast to implement its decision to make bus and metro rides free for women and is likely to bring a proposal in this regard before the Cabinet on June 11.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to Principal Secretary-cum-Transport Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on June 3, asking him to take necessary steps to give shape to the proposal.

In a letter to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chairman, Kumar sought to know the proposal's financial implication, technical feasibility and modalities and challenges in its implementation. READ ON...

Bengal to replace vandalised Vidyasagar bust today

Almost a month after the vandalising of the statue of Bengali polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar during the BJP President Amit Shah's road show in the state capital, the West Bengal government has decided to replace the bust as a symbolic gesture on June 11 at the college named after the social reformer.

The state government has chalked out a plan to celebrate Vidyasagar's bicentenary in a grand way in the coming months and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would attend all the major programmes relating to the celebrations, including next week's bust unveiling ceremony. READ ON...

Bentley to launch all-new Flying Spur

British luxury car-maker Bentley will soon reveal its all-new Flying Spur, as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, a statement said. The Flying Spur, which brings together the elements of a sports sedan and a luxury limousine, will deliver an “unparalleled touring experience” for drivers and passengers alike, the company claimed.

“As with the launch of the Continental GT, the new Flying Spur is a ground up development that pushes the boundaries of both technology and craftsmanship to deliver segment-defining levels of performance and refinement,” the statement from Bentley read. The new Flying Spur’s cabin will sport a world-automotive-first three-dimensional textured leather upholstery and the new material has been developed in Crewe, England, by expert craftsmen, Bentley claimed.

Comments on UP CM: SC to hear Tuesday plea challenging arrest of journalist

The Supreme Court to hear today the plea challenging the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia, accused of making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A vacation bench comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi took note of the submission of lawyer Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Kanojia's wife Jagisha Arora, that the plea needed urgent hearing as the arrest was "illegal" and "unconstitutional". READ ON...

coming to India today

Honor is reportedly hosting a launch event in New Delhi today and will be launching three new smartphones and a tablet — Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i, and Honor Pad 5.

2019 to be released today

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the 2019 on June 11, according to the board’s official notification on its official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The BCECEB has rearranged the dates of examination schedule and 2019. READ ON...

ICC CWC 2019: match today

Sri Lanka cricket team and Bangladesh criket team will fight for survival as they lock horns in match 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Bristol County Ground on Monday. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have won just one of their first three matches they have played so far in the tournament

However, Sri Lanka are in a slightly better position as compared to Bangladesh as they have three points and are placed at the fifth spot in the Points table.

Sri Lanka surrendered before New Zealand, but bounced back against Afghanistan in a close win as their fast bowlers Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga scalped seven wickets. READ ON...