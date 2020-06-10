More recoveries, fewer active cases, Kejriwal vs Centre, and more

The total number of cases in India has jumped to 276,583, showed data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

For the first time, recoveries have overtaken active Covid-19 cases in India. Close to 6,000 recoveries pushed the total number of cured/discharged patients to 135,206. The count of active cases now stands at 133,632. The number of active cases across India has risen by 3,715, while 5,991 new recoveries have been reported. India’s recovery rate has improved to 48.9 per cent, while the death rate remains unchanged at 2.8 per cent.

The on Tuesday projected a near 20-fold rise in Covid-19 cases in the city by July-end. After a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other top officials, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister told reporters that estimates suggested 550,000 positive cases by July 31. This has been causing panic in the national capital lately and throwing residents into a tizzy.



Today, Delhi Chief Minister said in a press conference that the numbers show is going to spread rapidly in Delhi. "We need to protect ourselves and others by taking precautions, and also inspiring others to do so," he said.

Delhi currently has nearly 31,000 cases of whom 12,000 have been cured, while 18,000 cases are active, and about 900 have died. Of the 18,000 active cases, 15,000 are home quarantines.



Dwelling on the bed crisis, Kejriwal said the city's hospitals needed almost an equal number of beds for residents of Delhi and those coming from elsewhere for medical treatment. Claiming that the situation was challenging to the point of being daunting, he nevertheless assured the citizens that his government would do its best to meet the medical needs of all.

