-
ALSO READ
Covid: Delhi-based firm to conduct Covaxin trials; Bolsonaro 'unmasked'
Covid-19: No community transmission yet; 26,500 new cases in 24 hours
Covid-19: Covaxin trial starts today; Russia denies UK's hacking claims
Covid-19: PM cautions people not to lower guard; N Korea's 'first case'
How the world has changed in last 6 months due to Covid-19? Find out
-
New active cases see highest single-day spike as India steps up testing
Here's a quick look at major coronavirus-related developments of the past 24 hours
Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine
Kanishka Gupta |
https://mybs.in/2YOq7u6
Patients attend the morning Yoga session, organised by the ITBP at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in New Delhi
Nearly 50,000 new coronavirus cases have been added to India’s tally in the past 24 hours alone, taking the country’s total past the 1.4-million mark, which the third-highest in the world.
Click podcast for more
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 12:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU