JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

New active cases see highest single-day spike as India steps up testing

Here's a quick look at major coronavirus-related developments of the past 24 hours

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Patients attend the morning Yoga session, organised by the ITBP at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in New Delhi pti
Patients attend the morning Yoga session, organised by the ITBP at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital in New Delhi

Nearly 50,000 new coronavirus cases have been added to India’s tally in the past 24 hours alone, taking the country’s total past the 1.4-million mark, which the third-highest in the world.

Click podcast for more

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU