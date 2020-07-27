India's Covid-19 tally tops 1.4 million with record spike of 49,931 cases

With a record single-day jump of 49,931 Covid-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,35,453 on Monday, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567, according to the Union data.

The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,85,114 active cases of infection in the country, while 9,17,567 patients have recovered and one person has migrated.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 1,437,976; Delhi recovery rate nears 88%

The recovery rate stands at 63.92 per cent, according to the data.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the fifth consecutive day when Covid-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 1,68,06,803 samples have been tested up to July 26, with 5,15,472 samples being tested on Sunday.