PM Modi in US: What Quad summit and AUKUS mean for India

Prime Minister will attend the first ever in-person summit hosted by US President today. The other participants are Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.The summit will be held at the White House in Washington.

Defence expert Ajai Shukla explained the significance of the summit and outlined India's expectations going in. He also briefed us on the impact of the new trilateral security alliance, AUKUS. Here are the excerpts:

What is the significance of the first in-person summit?

brings together the US, India, Japan and Australia

Objective: Resolving issues in Asia-Pacific, mainly concerning Chinese aggression

China views this as an anti-China grouping

The leaders will exchange views on global issues like emerging technologies, infra, cyber security, maritime security, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, climate change and education

What are India's expectations from this particular summit and what does it hope to achieve?

No deliverables involved this time

It maintains the pressure on China

Also provides political framework for the Malabar exercise

What function does the AUKUS serve? Is it going to be more effective? Is there something new here?

AUKUS does not have any participation from India

It is a new, purpose-built alliance between the US, UK and Australia

Geographical centre of gravity: Western Pacific

The three countries also plan to share intelligence, quantum technology and cruise missile technology

For now, India will watch AUKUS from the sidelines

Hopefully, India-China relations will move on a positive trajectory going forward and both sides will be able to manage their differences without further conflict.