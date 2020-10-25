PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' key highlights and coronavirus updates

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 70th edition of his radio show, Mann ki Baat on Sunday. The prime minister said that Indians have to show restraint as the country enters a month-long period of festivals during the coronavirus pandemic. "Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandals--it was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Puja and Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed; we've to work with restraint during this crisis,” he said. The PM said sanitation workers, housekeepers and guards were with the country in difficult times, now in festivals, we've to take them along.
The PM also urged people to light a 'diya' in honour of Indian soldiers and security forces protecting our borders while celebrating festivals in our homes. He lauded the hardworking people of Pulwama for their efforts.Listen to the Podcast for more
