Starlink and OneWeb: Can satellite broadband bridge India's digital divide?

When lockdown was imposed and schools were shut, scores of reports about students climbing to the top of trees to attend virtual classes on their phones poured in from various quarters of the country. In this age and time, children risking their lives to get education shocked many. A majority of students in rural areas could not attend the online classes at all during the pandemic as they had no Internet connectivity. But one technology is promising to change all this -- satellite-based broadband connectivity. What challenges does it face? Here is a peek into this new technology which promises to bridge the digital divide: India’s rural Internet connectivity so far
- 70% of India’s rural population does not have Internet access
- Union government had launched Digital India scheme to connect rural areas with Internet
- 1.78 lakh gram panchayats connected with optical fibre so far
- The target is to provide broadband connectivity to 2.5 lakh gram panchayats
- Internet penetration in the country stood at around 50% in 2020
- Starlink is a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX
- OneWeb is owned by Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Group along with the British government
- Leading the race, Starlink has already deployed more than 1,700 satellites in low-earth orbit
Recently, Starlink established a subsidiary in India headed by former PayPal executive Sanjay Bhargava as it gears up to launch its services in the country. It has already received over 5,000 pre-orders for its devices in India. But there are some factors which could hit its Indian venture, it’s the high cost is one of them The roadblocks
- Starlink may cost $99 or Rs 7,300 per month
- Starlink kit will cost Rs 37,000
- India’s rural consumers will not be able to afford it
- Like satellite TVs, its services will also be affected by cloudy sky
- Indian satcom market not fully evolved
- Mode of spectrum allocation not decided
- Initial costs to set up constellation of satellites very high
- Cost is a big impediment
- Financial viability of satellite broadband not proven yet
- Government trying to provide rural connectivity with BharatNet
