Maximum temperature settles at 29.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi

It was a sunny, pleasant day in the national capital on Monday as the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity levels oscillated between 93 per cent and 39 per cent.
The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning for Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to stay around 14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
Strong surface winds lowered pollution levels in the national capital marginally on Monday and its 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 4 pm was in the 'very poor' category at 390, according to agencies.
Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality for three days on the trot till Sunday due to accumulation of emissions from fireworks on Diwali and crop residue burning amid unfavourable meteorological conditions -- low temperature, wind speed and mixing height.
The air quality of Greater Noida, Noida and Gurgaon was recorded at 328, 412 and 369 respectively.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Delhi had recorded a high of 29.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 14.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
