The controversy over Modi's Rajiv remark and the 'politics of love and hug'

While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh on May 4, PM Modi had hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying: "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No 1'." He was apparently referring to Bofors scam, in which Rajiv Gandhi was an accused.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that despite Narendra Modi insulting his father Rajiv Gandhi, he only had love for the prime minister.
"He is the prime minister of the country, but insults a martyr (Rajiv Gandhi). I told him whatever hatred you have for me...you can belittle me, you can say whatever you say about my father, mother, grandfather, grandmother. Whatever hatred you direct against me, I will only return it with love," Gandhi said.
Listen to this podcast for more.
