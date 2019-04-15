JUST IN
The curious case of 'rise' and 'ban' of Tik Tok in India explained

The Supreme Court today said that it will not interfere in the Tik Tok matter as the Madras High Court is hearing it on Tuesday

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tik Tok logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The Supreme Court today said that it will not interfere in the Tik Tok matter as the Madras High Court is hearing it on Tuesday.

Madras High Court on April 4 directed the Central Government to ban popular Chinese video app TikTok, saying it was "encouraging pornography". The order also directs the media from telecasting videos made using the app.


TikTok, an app that allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, has over 54 million monthly active users in India.

To know more about Tik Tok and the ongoing controversy over it, do listen to this podcast
First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 12:15 IST

