The Morning Show, Ep 4: Festive Season, GST Cess, Third Wave of Covid

The 45th GST Council Meet, the first physical one since the coronavirus outbreak, will be held in Lucknow today. What are the key issues the Council is likely to address?
The govt report on Air India plane crash at Kozhikode airport squarely blames the pilot for “misjudgment”. But there are serious questions on institutional failures. Where does the blame really lie? And what should be done to prevent such mishaps in future?
From hefty discounts to ironing out supply bottlenecks, India Inc is betting on revenge buying this festive season to perk up sales. But will this translate into gains on Dalal Street?
As fears of a third Covid wave loom, some relevant questions need answering. What do virologist Gagandeep Kang and Public Health Foundation of India President K Srinath Reddy think about the present state of the pandemic and the way forward?
The remaining matches of IPL 2021 are going to be played in the UAE from September 19, and we are hearing a lot about safety protocols and the ‘bio-bubble’. What exactly is a bio-bubble and how does it work?
Listen to this episode of the Business Standard Morning Show podcast to get answers to all these questions.
