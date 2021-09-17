Modi was first CM to recognise seriousness of climate change: Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
UN chief urges 'rapid' emission cuts to curb climate change
Global average temp rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius in next 20 years: UN report
'Code red': United Nations scientists warn of worsening global warming
Delhi to start implementing action plan to combat climate change by yr end
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Narendra Modi was the first chief minister in the country to understand the seriousness of the climate change phenomenon and institutionalise its management.
He was speaking after planting a sapling at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training ground at Mudkhed in Nanded district of Maharashtra, which made the security agency achieve the target of one crore sapling plantations in the country.
"When Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he was the first to understand the seriousness of climate change and ensure its institutionalised management. Many chief ministers focus on building roads, ensuring education facilities and drinking water schemes. But Modi also worked on climate change and worked for planting saplings," he said.
Describing global warming and climate change as enemies, Shah said, "We have to protect environment and natural resources."
He added that the CRPF has achieved the target of planting one crore saplings on Modi's birthday, which is also the Marathwada Multi Sangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day).
Shah paid tributes to the country's first home minister Sardar Patel and the martyrs of the Marathwada liberation movement on the occasion.
"Without the CRPF, the country's internal security is impossible," he said while hailing the achievements of the 3.25-lakh strong force for meeting every expectation.
He said one crore saplings have been planted by the CRPF in 170 districts across the country.
"The government can plant saplings, but CRPF should protect it. I urge every CRPF jawan to get associated with one sapling," the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU