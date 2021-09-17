Modi was first CM to recognise seriousness of climate change: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Friday said that was the first chief minister in the country to understand the seriousness of the phenomenon and institutionalise its management.

He was speaking after planting a sapling at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training ground at Mudkhed in Nanded district of Maharashtra, which made the security agency achieve the target of one crore sapling plantations in the country.

"When Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he was the first to understand the seriousness of and ensure its institutionalised management. Many chief ministers focus on building roads, ensuring education facilities and drinking water schemes. But Modi also worked on and worked for planting saplings," he said.

Describing global warming and climate change as enemies, Shah said, "We have to protect environment and natural resources."



He added that the CRPF has achieved the target of planting one crore saplings on Modi's birthday, which is also the Marathwada Multi Sangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Day).

Shah paid tributes to the country's first home minister Sardar Patel and the martyrs of the Marathwada liberation movement on the occasion.

"Without the CRPF, the country's internal security is impossible," he said while hailing the achievements of the 3.25-lakh strong force for meeting every expectation.

He said one crore saplings have been planted by the CRPF in 170 districts across the country.

"The government can plant saplings, but CRPF should protect it. I urge every CRPF jawan to get associated with one sapling," the minister said.

