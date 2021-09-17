IT dept widens probe against actor Sonu Sood; searches multiple premises

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal announces Sonu Sood as brand ambassador for 'Desh ke Mentors'
IT dept officials at premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai
Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among 4 dead, 2 in critical state
Maharashtra: Nagpur sees 62 Covid-19 deaths in a day, highest so far
Maharashtra: Nagpur sees 6,826 new Covid-19 cases, 65 fatalities
-
The Income Tax Department has widened its tax evasion probe against actor Sonu Sood as it raided multiple premises in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur on Friday, official sources said.
The department had launched the action against the 48-year-old actor and some people linked to him on Wednesday and the action continued.
The searches have now been extended to more locations in Mumbai, Nagpur and Jaipur, they said.
On Wednesday, the action was carried out in at least half a dozen locations in the metropolitan city and Lucknow.
A real estate deal and some other financial transactions linked to Sood are under the scanner of the department, official sources had said.
The actor grabbed the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown clamped last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had recently declared that Sood will be the brand ambassador of the Aam Aadmi Party government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices.
Kejriwal had said on Saturday that Sood had the prayers of lakhs of families of India who got his support in difficult times.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU