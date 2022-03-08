TMS Ep-123: Back to office, Indian trade, markets, NSE IFSC

The fresh Covid-19 cases reached 4,300 on Monday, bringing some semblance of normality. Rush in and public transport also conveyed the same feeling -- that old days are back. World over, companies have started calling their employees back to the But a breeze of change is also blowing through across the sectors. Several big firms and a large number of start-ups are giving their employees the options to choose between home and But some want the old order back.

Meanwhile, Russia is on a warpath to bring back another kind of old order. It has invaded Ukraine, leaving the world in shock and disbelief. Subsequent sanctions imposed by the West have economically cut off Russia from the rest of the world. Ukraine too is in a similar situation. And some of the trade void left by these two countries is now being filled by India. Demand for Indian wheat and several other commodities has risen. Find out the the long-term impact, as these sanctions are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon.

he war is taking a heavy toll on Indian It has brought the rally seen since March 2020 to a screeching halt. There was no respite on Monday too with the Nifty50 index slipping below the 16,000-mark. Is there more pain in store for the or should you use the fall to buy? Business Standard spoke to leading market experts to know what they think of the current situation and their investment strategy.

Gujarat’s Gift City has now opened a window for Indians to invest in prominent international stocks. Entities, which are owned by BSE and NSE and are based in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City in Gandhinagar, now let retail investors buy and sell stocks of US firms. In this episode of the podcast find out more about National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s International Financial Service Centre (IFSC) which is allowing trading in eight US stocks and will soon increase the count to 50.