The BJP is likely to capture 23 to 27 seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly while Congress may win 12 to 16 seats, according to the ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll.
The ruling BJP's two estranged allies -- National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF), who fought the elections separately, are likely to bag 10 to 14 and 3 to 7, respectively.
The current survey findings and projections are based on C-Voter Exit Poll/Post Poll personal interviews conducted on polling day and after polling day among 18+ adults statewide.
The sample size was 5,269, and the projection comes with a 95 per cent Confidence interval.
The Congress may lose up to 14 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party likely to get a moderate improvement with 4 seats than the previous election.
The NPP is likely to boost its strike rate by 11.2 per cent, an improvement from its 5 percentage in 2017 with a 6.1 per cent swing, the highest among all the parties that can be a game-changer in the northeastern state.
The NPF, a major ally of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led India's first all party and opposition less government in neighbouring Nagaland, is likely to win 3 to 7 seats in Manipur.
Others may win 2 to 6 seats, as per the survey.
When Congress suffer with 6.4 per cent decline of seats, the NPP may gain 6.2 per cent of seats, as per the survey.
