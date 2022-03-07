Indian student who was shot in Kyiv arrives in Delhi on IAF flight

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
Armed forces to ensure safe evacuation of Indians: Russian Defence Ministry
4th flight with 198 Indians stuck in Ukraine leaves from Bucharest: EAM
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
-
Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot in Ukrainian capital Kyiv a few days ago, landed at the Hindon airbase here Monday evening, with his family heaving a sigh of relief after seeing him alive. The 31-year-old student, who had received four bullets, including one in chest, was immediately taken to the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) in an ambulance from the airport. His family members, who came to receive him at the Hindon airbase with bouquets, followed the ambulance in their car.
Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh, who was in Poland to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students, told reporters, "The Indian embassy in Ukraine evacuated Harjot and his condition is stable. Harjot has been sent to the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) as no one is better than Army in treating bullet wounds." In a tweet, he said, "I am happy to inform you that we have landed at Hindon Airforce Station. All 205 Indian students are back safe and sound. Harjot is under transfer to the Army Hospital (R&R). I thank the crew for taking care of us." At the airport, anxious family members of Harjot Singh heaved a sigh of relief after catching a glimpse of him.
"We are happy and relieved. We cannot express how we are feeling in words. The entire family received him at the Hindon airbase. He has been shifted to R&R hospital. Our parents are very happy. We are thankful to the government for ensuring his safe return," Harjot's brother Prabhjot Singh told PTI.
On February 27, Harjot, along with his two friends, boarded a cab for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv in a bid to escape Kyiv. He received four bullets. He contacted his family four days later.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday announced that the government had decided to bear the medical expenses of Harjot Singh.
The Indian embassy in Ukraine also lauded the driver who successfully transferred the student from over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border.
"Kudos to Indian Embassy driver who successfully transferred Harjot over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border under dangers of shelling and constraints of fuel shortage, road blocks, detours and traffic jams," the embassy said in a tweet.
Recounting the horrid moment, Harjot, a Delhi resident, had told PTI over phone from hospital in Kyiv, "We were in a cab to Lviv. We were stopped at a barricade and suddenly it was raining bullets. I thought this is the end. I am alive by God's grace." He is enrolled in a language course at International European University in Kyiv.
The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been operating its evacuation flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries using its C-17 military transport planes.
A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted by seven civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on Monday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.
"Tomorrow, two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, Romania to bring more than 400 Indians back home," the ministry's statement added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU