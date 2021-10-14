TMS, Ep 20: Revival for aviation and cinemas, markets, and fuel-cell EVs

Indian airlines have seen a steady rise in passenger traffic in the past two months. And, just in time for the festival season, the government has allowed domestic flights to operate at 100% capacity. This, coupled with other announcements by the government, is supporting the revival of India’s civil aviation sector. What else is playing in the industry’s favour.

***

With more than 100 films slated for release over the next four months, India’s film industry is experiencing a rebirth of sorts after the pandemic affected its business. Producers are seeing this as an opportune time to release some of their big titles, which were postponed because of Covid-19.

***

Wednesday’s trading session clearly belonged to Tata Group stocks, with select stocks like Tata Motors, Tata Power zooming as much as 20% each on the back of the TPG investment in Tata Motors’ electric business unit. What will be in the focus in today’s trade?

***

There is, as we know, a lot of activity in India’s electric vehicle market. With concerns around climate change and a push to green mobility, a lot of ICE-based vehicles are also coming up with electric variants of their products. And Ola’s entry in the e-scooter segment has charged up the electric two-wheeler market, too. Also, the government’s PLI scheme for the automobile sector has a clear focus on promoting green mobility. In addition to all this, we hear about hydrogen as a fuel and a class of EVs that will not require external charging. Yes, we are talking about Fuel Cell What are FCEVs? Do we have them in India yet?

***

Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.