PM Gati Shakti plan will improve quality of life of Indians: KM Birla

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday said that PM Gati Shakti plan will improve the quality of life of Indians.
Speaking to ANI, Birla, said, "This was a meaningful programme which will have a huge impact on the cost of doing business. I think it will also improve the quality of life of Indians."
He further stated that PM Modi always has a pulse on what needs to be changed to put India on to higher growth projector. "On behalf of the industry, many congratulations on the launch of this master plan and looking forward to the success of this plan," Birla added.
Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday launched PM GatiShakti -- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity -- at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.
PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure, which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business.
The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.
