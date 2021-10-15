TMS, Ep 21: Zee-Invesco feud, Q&A with Wipro CEO, Markets, and PLI scheme

-
-
The fight between Zee Entertainment and its shareholder Invesco is showing no signs of abating. The two parties have dragged each other to court. And, in a new twist, Reliance Industries has also been drawn to the scene. Even as a legal battle is unfolding for the control of India’s biggest listed media company, we take a look at the latest turn of events.
***
IT major Wipro recently reported crossing the $10-billion mark in annual revenue run rate. While it’s milestone for the company, the present high level of attrition is a worrying sign not only for Wipro but also the entire IT industry and its supply chains. In an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Neha Alawadhi, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte spoke about his company’s business, its plans, the attribution problem, and what Wipro is doing to manage its human resources.
***
Ahead of today’s market holiday on account of Dussehra, the BSE Sensex climbed above the 61,000 mark for the first time on Thursday. The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, sprinted beyond the 18,300 level. Let’s rewind this week’s major events and also look at how the Q2 report cards of HDFC Bank and Avenue Supermarts might look like.
***
There is a lot of buzz around the central government’s production-linked incentive schemes for various sectors in order to make manufacturing in India globally competitive, build efficiencies and help create economies of scale. But how do PLI schemes really work? How do they spur production of goods? And how are the benefits passed on to manufacturers and consumers? Here’s an explainer for you.
***
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
