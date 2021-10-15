Top headlines: PNB Housing drops stake sale plan; Air India reports losses

-
ALSO READ
PNB Housing: Fundamentals need to catch up with the stock now, say analysts
Preferential valuation
Carlyle deal struck after due diligence, says PNB Housing Finance
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
No error of judgment in PNB Housing-Carlyle deal: PNB MD Mallikarjuna Rao
-
PNB Housing Finance said it is dropping plans for a Rs 4,000-crore stake sale to a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group citing legal delays.
More on that story in our top headlines this morning. PNB HF scraps Rs 4K-crore deal
Fed up with the protracted litigation and uncertainty over approvals, the board of PNB Housing Finance (PNB HFC) decided to drop plans for a preferential issue of equity shares to raise Rs 4,000 crore from a group of investors led by private equity fund Carlyle. Read more
Gati Shakti master plan may help GDP growth
The government is working towards reducing the logistics cost to 8 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 13 per cent now, and initiatives such as the recently launched Gati Shakti — or the national master plan for multimodal connectivity — will help in that. “A reduction of 5-6 per cent in logistics costs would mean Rs 20-trillion savings — which is not an easy job,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said a day after the master plan was launched. Read more
Top IT companies see 15-30% attrition rates
India’s information technology (IT) services industry is facing one of its toughest challenges in many years, with high attrition levels threatening to impact demand, which has been particularly robust since the onset of Covid-19. The industry, with usual attrition rates in the range of 10 to 20 per cent, has witnessed new highs in the recent past, with some of the top companies touching the 20-30 per cent levels. Read more
Govt notifies rules to settle Vodafone tax case
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified a separate rule to settle the long-drawn retrospective tax dispute with Vodafone Plc. Read more
Divestment-bound Air India reports Rs 7,017 crore loss for FY21
Air India reported Rs 7,017 crore loss during the financial year 2020-21 amid travel restrictions and flight bans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU