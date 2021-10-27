TMS, Ep 29: Facebook papers, Sunil Vachani Q&A, Nykaa IPO, startup funding

-
-
From bringing people together and fostering friendships, to spreading misinformation and propagating hate and violence, the conversation around Facebook and social media at large has changed a lot. The Facebook papers, a set of leaked internal documents from former employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen talks about how Facebook should have done a lot more to curb the spread of hate and violence around the world, with examples from India and the US. It could well be the final nail in the coffin before countries around the world bring in regulations for social media companies.
***
Dixon Technologies CMD Sunil Vachani has been a proponent of the performance-linked incentive scheme for IT and component manufacturing. And his company has straddled across various sectors. In an exclusive interview with Business Standard’s Surajeet Das Gupta, Vachani spoke about what Dixon wants to achieve through the PLI scheme, its planned investments and acquisitions, besides much else.
***
The much-awaited IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns online e-tailer Nykaa, will open for subscription tomorrow. However, valuation concerns and the need to examine wellness products personally before purchasing are some of the factors that analysts are concerned about. They feel these could impact the company’s fortunes in the long term. In our next report, D-Street experts break down the risks for you.
***
***
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
