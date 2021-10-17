Live news updates: HDFC Q2 profit rises 18%; five killed in Kerala rains
Live news updates: The Congress will elect a new party president next year; militants kill two migrant workers in Kashmir.
Topics
Today News | HDFC Bank | coal crisis
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Bloomberg
Live news updates: HDFC Bank’s quarterly profit rose 18 per cent, helped by strong loan growth, as the coronavirus pandemic’s economic fallout waned. The bank’s loans grew 15.5 per cent from a year ago, about three times the banking sector’s rate.
Five people died in heavy rain in several parts of Kerala on Saturday. Landslides have been reported in Kottayam and Idukki districts. The Hindustan Times website said 18 people had died in south and central Kerala on Saturday while 22 people were feared missing in landslides. The Indian Army and Air Force are assisting the state government in managing rescue.
India's electricity demand grew 4.9 per cent during the first half of October, with supply falling short of demand by 1.49 per cent despite a 3.29 per cent rise in coal-fired generation and 30% rise in solar power output, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More