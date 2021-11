TMS, Ep 43: India at COP26, way ahead for MFIs, EMs in 2022, and FASTags

The UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow has come to a close and it has been declared a success from the Indian perspective. India got its way through a last-minute change in wording about coal, but has been accused of weakening efforts to end coal power. Is the criticism towards India warranted?



During the pandemic last year, when the lockdown was clamped and movement restricted, small business owners were looking for ways to stay afloat. And so were institutions which lend money to them. With a sharp dip in lending and a rise in the number of small units defaulting on payments, the sector had to weather a storm. As economic activities are gathering momentum again, how is the sector is faring now?



After downgrading Indian equities recently, given their rich valuations, Morgan Stanley sees ‘struggling’ for returns in calendar year 2022. They also expect only three per cent upside to their December 2022 target. What is the brokerage’s stance on each country and on which sectors is it most bearish?The long queues of vehicles dotting the highways at toll plazas have now vanished. And so are the travails of buying a pass at every booth. Vehicles now zip past the boom barriers as the hassle of purchasing tokens has now given way to smooth ride. Thanks to the technology. A small sticker glued on the vehicle’s windshield has changed the way we travelled on national highways. In October this year, the toll tax collection through the newly-introduced technology hit an all-time high of Rs 3,356 crore. So, what exactly is and how does it work?Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.