TMS, Ep 42: Haryana's job quota, RBI-RD cheme, Ather CEO Q&A, and e-RUPI

-
ALSO READ
TMS, Ep 29: Facebook papers, Sunil Vachani Q&A, Nykaa IPO, startup funding
Dixon CMD Interview: Sunil Vachani on how PLI scheme can be a gamechanger
TMS, Ep 26: Vax milestone, Q&A with Meesho CEO, RIL results, & open source
TMS, Ep 23: IT giants' attrition problem, DMRC's twin challenges, and ULIPs
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
-
Facing flak from various quarters, the Haryana government amended its draft bill which sought to reserve 75% of private jobs for its residents. It brought down the salary ceiling to Rs 30,000 from the proposed Rs 50,000 and slashed the residency requirement from 15 years to five. The move allayed some concerns of private sector giants in Gurugram as most of their employees earn way beyond Rs 30,000. But what about the smaller industries, whose workers get less than Rs 30,000 and are from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar?
The RBI has launched a Retail Direct scheme, called RBI-RD, allowing retail investors to directly invest in govt securities. While this is being seen as a process towards making gilt investing hassle-free, analysts are a little cautious on the road ahead as equity investing remains the flavour on the Street.
How does Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta see the EV two-wheeler space evolving in the coming months, and how is his company scaling up capacity to benefit from it? How did Ather Energy achieve $100-million annual run rate in less than a year to become possibly India's biggest EV two-wheeler maker by revenue? How close is the company to breaking even? In this exclusive interview Mehta discusses all these and more with Business Standard's Surajeet Das Gupta.
India’s UPI system has pushed digital payments in a big way and we keep hearing every month about record transactions – both in value and volume terms – on this medium. But that system of payments requires a smartphone. Taking this a notch higher, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021 launched e-RUPI vouchers to transfer the benefits of government welfare programmes. A person- and purpose-specific contactless digital payment system, these vouchers do not require beneficiaries to own a smartphone. But how does e-RUPI work? How would somebody using a simple feature phone use it for receiving funds and making payments?
Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU