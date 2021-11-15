TMS, Ep 42: Haryana's job quota, RBI-RD cheme, Ather CEO Q&A, and e-RUPI

Facing flak from various quarters, the amended its draft bill which sought to reserve 75% of private jobs for its residents. It brought down the salary ceiling to Rs 30,000 from the proposed Rs 50,000 and slashed the residency requirement from 15 years to five. The move allayed some concerns of private sector giants in Gurugram as most of their employees earn way beyond Rs 30,000. But what about the smaller industries, whose workers get less than Rs 30,000 and are from neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar?



The has launched a Retail Direct scheme, called RBI-RD, allowing retail investors to directly invest in govt securities. While this is being seen as a process towards making gilt investing hassle-free, analysts are a little cautious on the road ahead as equity investing remains the flavour on the Street.

How does CEO Tarun Mehta see the EV two-wheeler space evolving in the coming months, and how is his company scaling up capacity to benefit from it? How did achieve $100-million annual run rate in less than a year to become possibly India's biggest EV two-wheeler maker by revenue? How close is the company to breaking even? In this exclusive interview Mehta discusses all these and more with Business Standard's Surajeet Das Gupta.

India’s system has pushed in a big way and we keep hearing every month about record transactions – both in value and volume terms – on this medium. But that system of payments requires a smartphone. Taking this a notch higher, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021 launched e-RUPI vouchers to transfer the benefits of government welfare programmes. A person- and purpose-specific contactless digital payment system, these vouchers do not require beneficiaries to own a smartphone. But how does e-RUPI work? How would somebody using a simple feature phone use it for receiving funds and making payments?



Listen to these and more in today’s Business Standard Morning Show podcast.