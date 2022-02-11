TMS Ep106: RBI policy rates, drone economy, markets, IPv6

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key policy rates unchanged in its monetary policy review, surprising most experts who were betting on a reverse repo rate hike. Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee will continue its growth-supportive stance till there are signs of a durable recovery. What the central bank’s status quo mean? After the RBI’s status quo on key rates, let us move on to some action in the skies. A swarm of 1,000 India-made drones lit up the night sky with different formations over Vijay Chowk during the Beating Retreat ceremony last month. Just 11 days later, the government on Wednesday put a halt on the import of drones to give a fillip to India’s fledgling drone industry. Will this recent move help lift the fortune of nascent drone industry? After the drones, let us see how stock reacted after the RBI’s review meeting. The domestic equity soared yesterday after the RBI’s bi-monthly monetary policy struck a dovish tone.

The bullish sentiment lifted the Nifty50 a tad above 17,600 and the Sensex near 58,950. While the policy is set to comfort equities and bonds in the near-term, analysts say investors should remain cautious due to huge borrowing starting April 2022, rising global yields and elevated commodity prices. Uninterrupted connectivity is key to trading. Just like our homes and offices, every device hooked to the has its address. And similar to the postal department and courier agencies in the real world, the virtual world has Protocol -- which is responsible for addressing, routing and delivering the online packets of information. But with the huge rise in the number of devices using the Internet, the current version of IP -- which is IPv 4 -- is bursting at the seams. And the world is now switching to IPv6 to accommodate billions of addresses and more. Let us know about IPv6 and more in this episode of the podcast.