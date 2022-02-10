Delhi govt invites applications for post of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation MD

The has invited applications for the post managing director of the Rail Corporation (DMRC) as incumbent Mangu Singh's term comes to an end on March 31.

The tenure of Singh as the MD was extended till March 31 in September last year. Singh had been given multiple extensions in the past.

The MD is a nominee of the The has 17 directors, including a chairman.

It has five nominees, each of the Centre and the Delhi government, that have equal stakes in the DMRC. The managing director is designated by the

According to an advertisement issued by the Transport department of Delhi government, the applicant for the post of MD should have a minimum age of 45 years.

The maximum age is 58 years for external candidate and 60 years for internal candidates, it said.

The age of superannuation of MD is 65 years. The MD retires at the end of a five-year term or attaining 65 years age whichever is possible, it said.

Singh's tenure as MD of DMRC began from January 1, 2012 after his predecessor E Sreedharan handed over charge to him on December 31, 2011.

The last date of filing application is March 4. The selection committee of the Delhi government will finalise the name of new MD after interview of the shortlisted applicants.

