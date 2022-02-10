Delhi riots: Court reserves order on bail plea of Sharjeel Imam

-
A Delhi Court Thursday reserved order on the bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in a case of criminal conspiracy related to the northeast Delhi violence in February 2020.
Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat reserved the order after hearing arguments from the defence advocate as well as the public prosecutor.
Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, counsel for Imam, told the court that there cannot be an endless or perpetual conspiracy and post his arrest in January 2020, the accused had no role in the violence that broke out in some parts of Delhi in Fabruary 2020.
He said, We cannot afford to have a system where conspiracies become endless and are rendered in perpetuity.
Public prosecutor told the court that the accused was part of a larger conspiracy and that there was plenty of evidence to prove his involvement.
Imam is accused of being the "mastermind" of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
