TMS Ep115: Foreign universities, Naushad Forbes, market, fake news

According to an estimate, about eight lakh Indian students abroad spent about Rs 2.1 trillion to get higher education in 2019. And most of the students prefer to settle overseas after completing their degrees, a loss of young talent which India can ill afford. But a recent government initiative allowing foreign universities to set up campuses at Gandhinagar-based GIFT City International Financial Services Centres (IFSC) offers some hope now. Skilled youngsters are indeed the key to fulfilling India’s aspiration of becoming a global leader. In an interview to Business Standard’s Indivjal Dhasmana, Naushad Forbes, the co -chairman of Forbes Marshall, tells about what gives India an edge over China and how it can become one of the world’s top three economies. After Naushad Forbes’ vision for India’s economic growth, let us now move on to markets.
Sanctions against Russia received lukewarm response from investors. The broader indices outperformed the frontline indices yesterday, but should you chase this rally?Market regulator Sebi cracked down against six individuals last month for allegedly manipulating stock prices by using Telegram app. This incident again highlighted how misinformation or fake news spreads quickly on social media platforms, ducking even the trained eyes. Dissemination of fake news or misinformation also sees a drastic jump during the elections. Find out more about the age-old menace in this episode of the podcast.
