Forgery case: Thane cops quiz Mumbai NCB's ex-chief Sameer Wankhede

Thane police on Wednesday questioned Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for over eight hours in connection with a forgery case registered against him, an official said.
The police here in Maharashtra had registered an FIR against Wankhede for alleged forgery and wilful misrepresentation while procuring a liquor license in 1997 for his restaurant and bar in Navi Mumbai.
Interestingly, Wankhede was questioned by the police on the same day when Enforcement Directorate (ED) quizzed and later arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case. Malik, an NCP leader, has earlier levelled several allegations against Wankhede, including that of using forged documents to secure a government job.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Thane police not to take any coercive action against Wankhede till February 28 in connection with the FIR. The court had also said that he shall appear before the city police pursuant to the summons issued to him and extend his full cooperation with the investigation.
On Wednesday, Wankhede along with his lawyer reached the Kopri police station in Thane at around 11.30 am to record his statement, the official said.
"He was questioned for more than eight hours as he stepped out of the police station around 7.45 pm," he added.
When asked by media persons, Wankhede refused to speak about the case against him saying that the matter was sub-judice.
He also declined to comment on the ED's action against Nawab Malik.
Wankhede had on Monday moved the high court seeking for the FIR to be quashed and interim protection from any coercive action.
The FIR was lodged against Wankhede by the state Excise Department at Kopri police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 181 (false statement to a public servant), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating).
As per the complaint, documents submitted to the Excise Department in 1997 for procuring the liquor license were forged.
Wankhede was a minor (17 years old) when the liquor license was procured in his name, the complaint stated.
