TMS Ep116: Russia-Ukraine crisis, NSE, markets, red herring prospectus

Just like the world, India too caught its breath and figured out the next course of action as Russian troops stormed into Ukrainian cities early Thursday. The Indian government is now scrambling all the resources to evacuate its 20,000 citizens from the eastern European country, whose air space has been shut since the offensive. Apart from this, the war will also have its economic consequences too. Back home, the India’s largest bourse, National Stock Exchange, is at the centre of a controversy. And at the heart of that controversy is a mysterious yogi everyone is talking about now. Chitra Ramkrishna, a founding member of NSE who was at the helm between 2013 and 2016, has told investigators probing alleged irregularities during her tenure, that she was being guided by the mystic who lived in Himalayas. But did that mystic really lived in the Himalayas? Or was he moving around in the plush exchange office of Mumbai? Meanwhile, the Russian invasion led to a bloodbath on Dalal Street.

Global financial markets were rattled too. While most equity markets across the globe corrected sharply, Brent Crude oil hit the psychological level of 100 dollars a barrel. These developments along with other headwinds have kept the markets choppy in the February F&O series, which turned out to be one of the most volatile series since April 2021 F&O expiry. Will the March series be equally volatile? What should your strategy be in this backdrop? Markets are eagerly awaiting the IPO of government-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC. But even before it hits the primary market, LIC filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This episode of the podcast tells more about this document and why it is filed.