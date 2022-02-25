Haryana will launch campaign against drugs soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

Chief Minister on Thursday said that a massive campaign against drugs would be launched in the state soon.

Khattar said that a detailed action plan has been prepared by the State Narcotics Control Bureau and village, ward, cluster, sub-division, district and state mission teams have been formed to involve citizens of all age groups for a "drug-free Haryana".

He said that soon a massive campaign against drugs would be launched across the state.

He said that to help those involved in drug abuse, drug de-addiction centres would be set up and special counselling sessions for such people would be ensured to help them get rid of this habit and further bring them into the mainstream.

"Dedicated efforts are being made to curb the increasing trend of drug abuse," Khattar said while addressing a joint press conference here with Home and Health Minister Anil Vij.

He said that in the past year, State Narcotics Control Bureau and Haryana Police have registered 2,746 drug-related cases and arrested 3,975 people. During this period, 29.13 kg heroin, 157.25 kg charas, 11,368 kg ganja, 356.19 kg opium, and other drugs have been seized.

The chief minister said an Inter-State Drug Secretariat has been established in Panchkula for collecting relevant information on drug offenders from participating states to create a database to help northern states in cracking down on narcotics.

Khattar said the state government has decided to bring under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme all those families whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh and who are not included in Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) data.

"The process of registration of all such families having verified income has been started. Three phases of income verification have already been done. Now the data of these verified families would be uploaded on the Ayushmaan Bharat portal so that they can get their cards," he said.

He also said data available under Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) showed that there are around 23,000 eligible old age pension beneficiaries who have never availed the benefits due to various reasons.

The state government has decided to adopt a proactive approach for reaching out to these eligible pension beneficiaries, he said.

With anganwadi workers and helpers on strike in Haryana demanding an increase in their honorarium, Khattar urged them not to get misled or instigated by some opposition leaders and said in the last seven years, several steps have been taken by the state government to safeguard their interest.

"We have taken several concrete steps in the interest of anganwadi workers and helpers. In the month of December also, the honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers was increased by Rs 850 and Rs 736, respectively, he said.

