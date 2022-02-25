More indigenised lifts, escalators in Metro's phase-IV corridors: DMRC

-
More advanced and indigenised lifts and escalators will be installed in Delhi Metro's phase-IV corridors, the DMRC said on Thursday while awarding the contract for the lease and maintenance of these facilities, an official statement said.
M/s Johnson Lifts, Chennai will initially bear the entire cost for design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the lifts and escalators, and will maintain them for a period of 15 years, the statement said.
The Phase-IV priority corridors are - Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park- Maujpur and Tughalakabad - Aerocity.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has awarded these contracts to procure around 179 lifts and 323 escalators to be commissioned across these corridors comprising a total length of 65 Km and 45 stations, it said.
The statement said that these lifts are fully indigenised and for the first time escalators will be indigenised up to a level of 65%.
Till now, the escalators for heavy duty applications, were being fully imported, this will give a further boost to the 'Make in India' initiative, it said.
For the first time in India, the metro rail systems will have lifts with huge carrying capacity of around 20 commuters at a time, the statement said.
In earlier phases, DMRC had lifts with a carrying capacity of only 8 to 13 passengers.
CCTV cameras will also be installed inside the lifts for the first time under Ph-IV for enhanced safety, it said.
The contract agreements for the procurement of heavy duty, indigenised lifts and escalators for the three priority corridors under Phase-IV were exchanged between Director (electrical) DMRC, Om Hari Pande and Chairman cum Managing Director, M/s Johnson Lifts John K. John.
DMRC's Managing Director, Mangu Singh was also present on the occasion.
Presently, DMRC is operating a network of approximately 390 km with 286 stations, wherein around 1000 lifts and more than 1100 escalators have been installed.
