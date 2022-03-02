TMS Ep119: Climate change, Madhabi Puri Buch, markets, Operation Ganga

It cannot be more alarming. The Intergovernmental Panel on (IPCC) report released on Monday warned that if emissions are not cut rapidly, heat and humidity will create conditions beyond human tolerance. The report also described India as one of the most vulnerable countries where 35 million people could face annual coastal flooding in the next 30 years. Its economic impact could also be as devastating. Agriculture and several other sectors will bear the brunt of emissions and rising mercury.

Change is not always unpleasant. Like there is a change of guard at Securities and Exchange Board of India after five years. The new chief, 56-year-old Madhabi Puri Buch, has many firsts to her credit. She is the youngest chief and the first woman chairperson of the market regulator.

Markets were eager to know who will be at the helm at Buch has taken the charge of the regulator at a time when the equity markets are in turmoil due to global uncertainty. Analysts are asking investors to remain cautious and look at safer investment options. We find out the sectors and stocks which experts say are a safe bet.

From markets, let us now move on to the crisis which is making it nervous. India on Tuesday launched an operation to bring home hundreds of medical students stuck in the war-torn region of Ukraine. While announcing the ‘Operation Ganga’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked the Air Force to join the evacuation exercise. Let us find out about this challenging operation and more in this episode of the podcast.